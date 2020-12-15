Husky, Cenovus shareholders approve $4.78B merger deal to create Canada’s third largest energy producer

Article content

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s $6.07 billion deal to buy Husky Energy Inc. was approved by the shareholders of the two companies on Tuesday, creating Canada’s No. 3 oil and gas producer in a rapidly consolidating industry.

Cenovus said 93 per cent of shareholder votes were cast in favour of the merger at a special meeting, while Husky announced earlier in the day that the merger was approved with over 99.9 per cent of votes cast in favour at its meeting.

Some Cenovus investors were apprehensive about the deal as they believed that the addition of Husky’s refineries would hinder the company from taking advantage of rising oil prices.

The shareholder approval comes as a recent recovery in oil prices has helped energy shares, boosting the value of the all-stock transaction by about 60 per cent from its initial $3.8 billion valuation in October, when the deal was first announced.

Husky shareholders will get 0.7845 of a Cenovus share and 0.0651 of a Cenovus share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, after which Cenovus shareholders would own 61 per cent of the combined entity and Husky shareholders the rest.

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing-controlled Hutchison Whampoa, Husky’s biggest shareholder, would hold a 15.7 per cent stake in the new company.