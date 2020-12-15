Hungary Passes Laws Curtailing Gay Rights and Expanding Executive Power

BUDAPEST — The Hungarian Parliament passed a raft of sweeping measures on Tuesday that curtail the rights of gay citizens and make it more difficult for opposition parties to challenge Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his party in future elections.

The new laws also relax oversight of the spending of public funds, which critics say will allow the government to use state money to benefit loyalists.

The legislation includes a constitutional amendment that critics say lowers the legal threshold for the government to declare a state of emergency, while also removing meaningful oversight of its actions while such a decree is in place.

The same amendment would also effectively bar gay couples from adopting children in Hungary by defining a family as including a man as the father and a woman as the mother. The amendment could also make it harder for single parents to adopt.