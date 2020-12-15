Hrithik’s Case Against Kangana Resurfaces, Kangana Says That It’s His Sob-Story Again

In 2016 the entire industry went into a shock when a verbal war broke out between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. The two actors got really personal with their opinions in the media and on social media and things just got messy. The controversy died down though in due course. But it looks like now the chapter is going to open again.



The FIR Hrithik Roshan had registered in 2016 has now been transferred from Cyber Cell to Crime Branch CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit). While Hrithik Roshan states he received several emails from the actress in 2013 and 2014, the actress keeps saying that they had an affair and now looks like Hrithik is back to prove his stand. Kangana Ranaut who’s known not to sugarcoat her words, took to Twitter to share her views on this. She quote tweeted a channel running the news saying, ‘His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather the courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?’ Looks like more fireworks are on the way.

His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye? https://t.co/qh6pYkpsIP

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 14, 2020



Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut last worked together in Krrish 3 (2013) and the actress has said in the past that the two had an affair. However, Hrithik Roshan has always refuted these claims.