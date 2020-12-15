How To Watch ‘Christmas With the Kranks’ This Holiday Season

Not everyone is into Christmas. One father devises a plan to completely “skip” the holiday one year, with his plan backfiring pretty quickly. This movie stars Tim Allen, previously of The Santa Clause franchise as Luther Krank.

Now, fans can watch Christmas With the Kranks throughout the month of December thanks to one television network.

Tim Allen stars as Luther Krank in this holiday classic

Christmas isn’t a happy time for every family. During Christmas With the Kranks, Allen goes from the holly, jolly Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause franchise to a grinch-esque father completely over the Christmas cheer.

When the couple learns his daughter won’t be coming home for holidays, he makes a plan with his wife (portrayed by Halloween and Knives Out actor Jamie Lee Curtis) to “skip Christmas.”

They won’t be decorating their house, they won’t be getting a tree. The Kranks won’t even put their iconic snowman outside, which really upsets their neighbors.

With all the money they save, the two plan to go on a quiet and peaceful vacation. The couple then finds out their daughter will be coming home for the holidays after all and scramble to get everything back to the way Christmas was when she was young.

‘Christmas With the Kranks’ will play on Freeform for their ‘25 Days of Christmas’

There are several television networks broadcasting classic holiday films, but only one is playing this movie starring Allen and Curtis. That’s Freeform, a television network which broadcasts holiday movies daily with their “25 Days of Christmas” schedule.

According to TV Guide, this movie plays on Freeform several times during December 2020. On Dec. 11, it broadcasts at 12:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. On Dec. 15, it broadcasts at 2:00 p.m. and the following day, Dec. 16, it broadcasts at 11:30 a.m. This movie will not play on the television network for Christmas Day, though.

Other movies playing during Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” include animated classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. There’s also other holiday movies starring Allen, including The Santa Clause and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

How to stream ‘Christmas With the Kranks’

If you want to stream this movie anytime, a premium subscription to Hulu is your best bet. However, Christmas With the Kranks is also available with a premium subscription to the streaming platform Sling TV.

Fans can also rent this movie and watch it digitally with platforms like Amazon Prime and YouTube. Christmas With the Kranks is available for purchase physically, though, thanks to retailers like Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Target.

To learn more about Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas movie schedule, visit their website.