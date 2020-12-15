How to use Apple Fitness+: sign up, start workouts, more

Apple Fitness+ is now available to Apple Watch users with 180 workouts across 10 different categories. While the service is available across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, there are some differences between getting going depending on which device you’re using. Let’s dig into a detailed look at how to use Apple Fitness+.

Apple Fitness+ automatically shows up in the Fitness app (renamed from Activity app) on iPhone after updating to iOS 14.3. However, on iPad, you’ll need to download the Fitness app manually. At launch, some iPad users have been having some trouble with the workout service. But the issue appears to be fixed for most.

Also, be sure to check out my colleague Jeff Benjamin’s full iOS 14.3 video walkthrough including a close look at Fitness+.

How to use Apple Fitness+

Apple Watch requirement

Apple Watch Series 3 or later is required for Apple Fitness+. However, after you complete the initial setup for the service, you can do Fitness+ workouts without the wearable on iPhone and iPad. For now, you’ll need your Apple Watch to do workouts on Apple TV.

Here’s the prompt you’ll get if your iPhone or iPad can’t find your Apple Watch:

How to get Apple Fitness+ on your Apple devices

iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple TV

Fitness+ is automatically included in the Fitness app on iPhone and Workout app on Apple Watch after you update to iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2.

The Fitness app will show up on your Apple TV home screen after updating to tvOS 14.3

iPad

How to sign up for Apple Fitness+

iPhone

Open the Fitness app

Tap the Fitness+ tab at the bottom

Tap “Continue” then choose if you’d like to share Fitness+ data with Apple

Now pick a plan/free trial If you’re an Apple One Premier subscriber, you’ll be taken right to the Fitness+ home screen without having to pick a plan since it’s included Your free trial length will depend on if you bought an Apple product recently Read more about free trial details here forBest Buy customers, UHC customers, Life Time fitness club members, and if you recently bought an Apple device



iPad

On your iPad make sure you’ve installed iPadOS 14.3

Download the Fitness app here (or search for Fitness in the App Store)

Launch the app and follow the prompts to sign up if you haven’t already on iPhone or Apple TV

You’ll notice for the iPad Fitness app, it’s just Fitness+ (no Summary or Sharing tabs)

Apple TV

On tvOS 14.3, you’ll see the new Fitness app appear on your home screen

Open the app and you’ll be walked through the set up process including the “Try It Free” prompt to sign up Pick the annual or monthly plan which will start after your free trial ($9.99/month or $79.99/year in the US)

Just like iPad, the Apple TV Fitness app only includes Fitness+ (no Summary or Sharing sections)

Here’s how it looks on Apple TV:





Starting an Apple Fitness+ workout

Now that you’re up and running with Fitness+ it’s easy to start a workout

For the best experience make sure you’re wearing your Apple Watch

Head to the Fitness app and Fitness+ tab on iPhone (just the Fitness app on iPad or Apple TV) and pick a workout You can use the categories at the top of the app, and even choose “Filter” in the top right corner to search by trainer, time, and music

When you’ve selected a workout tap “Let’s Go” (you can also preview workouts to get a 30-second look)

Now you can press the play button on your iPhone/iPad/Apple TV or also start the workout from your Watch which should also have large green play button on it

Ending an Apple Fitness+ workout

Workouts will end automatically if you stick with it until the end

If you need to end a workout before it’s over, tap your screen, the tap the X in the corner, now choose “End Workout”

Sharing an Apple Fitness+ workout

At the end of your workout, you can share your performance with others if they’re viewing on an Apple device (tap the green up arrow with square icon). Otherwise, users on desktop, Android, and other devices will just see a preview to the Apple Fitness+ workout that you completed without your performance.

Don’t forget to take a cool down workout to take care of your body.

More

Music

You can also listen to the workout soundtrack on Apple Music by tapping “Listen in Music” toward the bottom of each workout.

Favoriting workouts

Another handy feature is adding workouts to the “My Workouts” section. Look for the “+ Add” button just above “Let’s Go.” You can find your saved workouts at the bottom of the Fitness+ tab on iPhone and Fitness app on iPad and Apple TV.

Burn Bar

There’s no leaderboard for Apple Fitness+ but there is one leaderboard-esque/competitive component: the optional Burn Bar. Here’s how Apple describes it:

The Burn Bar shows your effort compared to others who’ve done the workout. If the Burn Bar is on, your data anonymously becomes part of it. This workout will not be sent.

You get to see your Burn Bar during workouts as well as at the end. After completing one of your first workouts, you’ll get the option to keep the Burn Bar on or turn it off.





