How the Snyder Cut could give us an R-rated Batman

In the interview with EW, Snyder shared that he and Warner Bros. executives are holding conversations about a possible theatrical release of his version of Justice League: “I’m a huge fan and a big supporter of the cinematic experience, and we’re already talking about Justice League playing theatrically at the same time it’s coming to HBO Max. So weirdly, it’s the reverse [of the trend].”

He also explained that the Snyder Cut of Justice League is likely looking at an R-rating. “Here’s one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R — that’s one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure,” Snyder said. However, he admitted that it’s just an inkling for now, since executives at the Motion Picture Association haven’t said anything one way or the other. “We haven’t heard from the MPAA, but that’s my gut,” the director noted.

Going into further detail about why the film would possibly earn this rating, Snyder revealed that a more intense version of Ben Affleck’s Batman will definitely be a factor. According to the filmmaker, “there’s one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb,” while Cyborg “tends to speak his mind” and “Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half.” Based on all of that, Justice League is looking at an R-rating due to “violence and profanity.”

This news is somewhat unsurprising given the gritty feeling that the Snyder Cut trailer gives off, plus the promise that the new Justice League will tell a darker, more intense story. Along with the harder rating (the original Justice League is rated PG-13), the Snyder Cut will also include many storylines cut out of the original theatrical release — including more of Cyborg, Kiersey Clemons’ debut as Iris West, and the long-awaited black Superman suit.

For fans who have pushed for the Snyder Cut for years, 2021 can’t come fast enough.