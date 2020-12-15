How The Mandalorian changed Bo-Katan

During the interview, SlashFilm asked Sackhoff if there were any subtle changes to Bo-Katan’s armor that deviate from her look in The Clone Wars and Rebels. In response, she explained that you can’t perfectly translate everything from a cartoon into the real world for anatomical reasons, saying, “Women’s bodies are shaped very differently. I have hips. Unlike Bo in animation, I have a bum. So we really had to work on where to place the armor so it would add to and not distract from.”

She added that, in bringing Bo-Katan’s iconic gear into live-action, they had to strike a careful balance between aesthetics and practicality, this way she resembled her alter-ego and could also move and fight similarly to how she does in animation. “It was all about trying to make the armor not only look like Bo-Katan … We didn’t want it to look bulky, and we wanted it to look tactile and usable.”

Additionally, Sackhoff also touched on her combat scenes, which surely played into the design of her and her stunt double’s costume. “I’m so lucky to have an amazing stunt double, Caitlin [Dechelle], who is absolutely brilliant. Her martial arts skills are unparalleled. She’s so good at what she does, and she makes me look good.” She also gave Dechelle credit for her work on the wire-rigged jetpack scenes, since “it helps Bo look good, and that’s what the fans deserve.”

With only one episode of The Mandalorian season 2 left to air, as of this writing, it’s unlikely that fans will get to see Bo-Katan and Mando team up on the battlefield again this season. Nevertheless, it’s good to know that the folks behind her long-awaited live-action interpretation took great care in making it as perfect as they could.