How Come No One Wants to Live at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Frogmore Cottage Home?

Moving vans were spotted outside Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex‘s Frogmore Cottage in November bringing in Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s belongings, but just six weeks later the couple has moved out.

This mysterious move has royal fans wondering how come no one is living at Meghan and Harry’s U.K. home.

Princess Eugenie and her husband are back at Kensington Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t stepped foot in their refurbished Windsor residence since they last stayed in England back in March. Frogmore Cottage had been vacant for several months until Harry’s cousin, Eugenie, and her husband moved in.

At the time a source informed The Sun that “Frogmore Cottage continues to be (the Sussexes’) residence in the U.K. and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family.”

Now though the princess and Brooksbank have packed their bags and left the place where it was believed they were going to raise their first child. After mere weeks at Frogmore, Eugenie and her hubby reportedly went back to live in their previous residence at Kensington Palace.

“It is empty again,” an insider told The Sun. “Why does no one want to live in Frogmore Cottage? What is wrong with the place?”

What’s wrong with Frogmore Cottage?

It may not be that anything is “wrong” with Frogmore at all but instead, the pair may have been ordered to leave by Queen Elizabeth.

When Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson‘s daughter moved into Frogmore it was a surprise for most royals with sources explaining: “Senior royals were initially blindsided by the idea for Harry and Meg to let Eugenie and Jack move in. Obviously, the queen was told after the couples had spoken about the plan. But it is very much a deal done between Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack.”

But no deal is supposed to be a done deal in the royal family before the queen gives the OK. That has led many to believe that the monarch told Eugenie and Brooksbank to pack up and move back to London.

Eugenie and Jack could move back to Windsor after Christmas

According to The Sun Eugenie and Brooksbank, who are expecting their baby in early 2021, could still move back to Frogmore after the Christmas holiday and perhaps after they discuss it further with the queen.

As for Harry and Meghan, they remain on the other side of the pond with their son, Archie, after buying a 9-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion in Montecito, California.

