Here’s what’s in Destiny 2’s holiday event, The Dawning

After receiving the gift of a next-gen upgrade, Destiny 2 players are encouraged to give gifts of their own throughout The Dawning. Guardians can visit Eva Levante at the Tower for a new cookie recipe, some presents, and a brand-new Exotic ship. By increasing your Dawning Spirit, you can unlock special details to personalize this ship and a new weapon dubbed the “Glacioclasm.” If all this isn’t enough to get you in the spirit, weapon ornaments and a festive Ghost shell with an adorable elf hat should fill you with holiday delight.

How does one make the most of the event? Beat your foes in a number of ways, and you’ll be rewarded with the ingredients needed to bake those tasty treats. The more you deliver cookies to NPCs and complete seasonal missions, the more you’ll gain Dawning Spirit. In addition to the Glacioclasm and the Exotic ship, you can purchase a variety of other holiday goods.

The free event began on December 15, 2020, and will last until January 5, 2021. ‘Tis the season to play more Destiny 2!