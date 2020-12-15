Here’s The Billie Eilish Documentary Trailer

February 26 can’t come soon enough.
And if you’re a fan that wants a deeper look into the pop phenom’s career and early years, you’re in luck: On February 26, the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry will hit theaters and Apple TV+ — and now you can check out the trailer, too.
The teaser clip gives us a good idea of what we can expect from the doc, including footage of Billie and her brother-slash-collaborator Finneas…
Goofing off with her parents at home…
Interacting with fans at her concerts…
Her historic wins at the 2020 Grammys…
And even some throwback videos of a young Billie.
We can’t wait to watch it.
