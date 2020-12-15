Here’s The Billie Eilish Documentary Trailer

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

February 26 can’t come soon enough.

And if you’re a fan that wants a deeper look into the pop phenom’s career and early years, you’re in luck: On February 26, the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry will hit theaters and Apple TV+ — and now you can check out the trailer, too.

View this video on YouTube


Apple / YouTube / Via youtube.com

The doc was directed by R.J. Cutler, who also helmed documentaries like The September Issue and The War Room.

The teaser clip gives us a good idea of what we can expect from the doc, including footage of Billie and her brother-slash-collaborator Finneas…

Goofing off with her parents at home…

Interacting with fans at her concerts…

Her historic wins at the 2020 Grammys…

And even some throwback videos of a young Billie.

We can’t wait to watch it.

