Here’s how you can watch every episode of The 100

So, how you can binge-watch all seven seasons of The 100, in one go? The most obvious place to check for The 100 would seem to be The CW’s website, but as the series just ended and will not be airing more episodes, The CW only hosts a small amount of episodes — five at a time — that quickly time out. Currently, only The 100‘s final five episodes are available. While there are a handful of series that the site has available to stream in their entirety, The 100 is not one of them.

Thankfully, there is an alternative: Netflix has all seven seasons of The 100 available to stream. As the most popular streaming site out there— for now, as Time predicts Disney+ may overtake them soon — most people have access to Netflix, and are thus able to check out the many television shows and movies on the platform. It’s super easy to log in quickly and get right to watching The 100 anytime, anywhere. Currently, Netflix’s subscription costs $8.99 for their Basic plan, $13.99 for the Standard, and $17.99 for the Premium plan.

Unfortunately, aside from Netflix, The 100 is not included on any other streaming sites right now, without additional costs involved.