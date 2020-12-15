Harry Shum Jr. on Shadowhunters’ ending

While Shadowhunters made great strides in genre TV to create a more accurate picture of what the world actually looks like, Hollywood has a long way to go when it comes to representation and telling the stories of marginalized communities in a way that’s not harmful. On what TV and film need to do more of going forward, Shum Jr. simply said, “I think Hollywood just needs to listen more.”

He continued, “There’s a lot of damage control and talking and thinking — and I’m just speaking [about] Hollywood, and [there are] thousands of people involved in [making these decisions], but I think listening is [the] most important part. I think once that starts to happen, things can really change.” The actor clarified the need for an open dialogue on every level, explaining, “I think on the other side too — not to say that they know what’s right, but I think the conversation needs to go both ways. So, we can work together, to be honest with you.”

Finally, these crucial discussions are beginning to happen more frequently, but there’s still a lot of work to be done. Shum Jr. noted, “Because I’ve been having more conversations [and] I’ve been part of certain projects or places where I felt like a lonely voice and no one was listening to me — or at least just simply saying that there’s something not right about this and not being able to voice that in a proper setting — I think is what makes it really frustrating for a lot of people, specifically actors and even directors and writers.”

Shum Jr. highlighted that it’s not a “one size fits all” kind of endeavor. Every project requires a unique conversation about these issues to move forward in a way that works best for the individual needs of a show or movie, its story, and the cast. “Moving forward, [we need] to be able to have more conversations — in-depth conversations, nuanced conversations — and knowing that it’s a lot of times case by case,” he revealed. “An overgeneralization of representation all across the board on one community is not the best way to move forward. So I think having these important small conversations are the way to go, in my opinion.”

For Shadowhunters fans still missing their weekly dose of Magnus Bane, Harry Shum Jr.’s new film All My Life is playing in theaters now. The heartwarming movie chronicles the real-life love story between Solomon “Sol” Chau (Shum Jr.) and Jennifer Carter (Jessica Rothe) as the couple makes the most of their time together following Sol’s cancer diagnosis. For anyone without access to magic portals, make sure to watch safely (and be sure to bring tissues).