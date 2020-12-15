Harry Beltik details you missed in The Queen’s Gambit

Following the death of her mother and the continued abandonment of her father, Beth returns to an empty home in Lexington. However, she doesn’t have to sulk in the silence for long. She soon gets a call from Harry, who offers to help train her for her next match against the Russian chess master Borgov (Marcin Dorociński). She invites him over right away, and he pulls up to her home in a sporty new car that has a few bold flame embellishments.

Melling, who plays the character, thinks Harry’s new wheels in the scene explain a lot about what he’s been up to since the state championship — and why he might be ready to reconnect with Beth at this time. The actor told Vulture, “The car that he rides in on, the audience would never have guessed that’s Harry Beltik’s car. There’s a real effort there that I found endearing about him. He’s really tried to change himself in order to make himself feel more attractive and in order to see Beth.”

Of course, Beth has also changed quite a bit since Harry last saw her. Upon arrival to her house, he remarks that she no longer resembles “that gawky kid” who took his title from him five years before the encounter because, “apparently, she grew up.” It’s not just Harry’s new car that signifies a major image overhaul on his part, though.