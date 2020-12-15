‘Grease’ Will Be Added To The National Film Registry This Year

The popular 1978 musical film Grease will finally be added to the National Film Registry. The National Film Registry holds the most important movies of all time. The films are preserved and 25 new films are selected every year.

Along with Grease, The Dark Knight, Suspense, The Blues Brothers, and more will be added. Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, and film historian Jacqueline Stewart will talk about the new additions in a special on Turner Classic Movies tonight (December 15, 2020) at 8 p.m. ET.





The registry began in 1988 and now holds 800 films. They pick films to preserve based on cultural, historic, or artist importance. Read on to find out the full list of the 2020 additions. See if you’ve seen all of the movies they are adding this year!

Suspense (1913)

Kid Auto Races at Venice (1914)

Bread (1918)

The Battle of the Century (1927)

With Car and Camera Around the World (1929)

Cabin in the Sky (1943)

Outrage (1950)

The Man With the Golden Arm (1955)

Lilies of the Field (1963)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971)

Wattstax (1973)

Grease (1978)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

Losing Ground (1982)

Illusions (1982)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Devil Never Sleeps (1994)

Buena Vista Social Club (1999)

The Ground (1993-2001)

Shrek (2001)

Mauna Kea: Temple Under Siege (2006)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Dark Knight (2008)

Freedom Riders (2010)

Did you know that you can nominate films to be included next year? Check it out here.

In conclusion, watch an iconic scene from Grease below: