Google says ‘significant subset’ of Gmail users experienced issues today

Google has confirmed that a “significant subset” of Gmail users encountered issues with their accounts on Tuesday.
On the company’s service status page, Google writes that “error messages, high latency and/or other unexpected behaviour occurred Tuesday afternoon.” The tech giant says that issues were resolved at 6:51pm ET.
This afternoon I encountered a problem where one of my several email addresses wasn’t forwarding into my main inbox, resulting in nearly 100 missed emails over the course of the day.
Monday, December 14th, Gmail, YouTube, Google Docs and other Google services went down in several countries.
Downdetector, a platform that tracks service outages, lists several thousand reported issues related to Gmail between 3pm and 7pm ET.
There are also reports that Stadia, Google’s cloud-based gaming service, also experienced issues this afternoon. It’s unclear if these issues are related.
Source: Downdetector, Google Via: