Google delays return to office to September 2021, considering flexible work week

Google isn’t going to reopen its offices until September 2021, according to a company-wide email obtained by the New York Times.
The tech giant has once again delayed its return to the office amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The email indicates that Google is going to pilot a flexible work week once employees return to the office.
Employees are going to be expected to work in-person for at least three days, but can spend the other two days working from home. In the email, Google CEO Sundar Pichai says that this new flexible work week is going to lead to “productivity, collaboration and well-being.”
Pichai also noted that Google is the first company of its size to implement a hybrid model for returning to work.
Google has been repeatedly pushing back its plans to reopen offices amid the pandemic. The tech giant first planned a return to the office for July 2020, which was then delayed to September, then January 2021 and now July 2021.
It’s possible that the company may have to push its plans back again, but Google has acknowledged that recovery may take a while.
Interestingly, companies like Twitter and Ottawa-based Shopify are allowing the majority of their employees to work from home indefinitely. However, since Google is one of the largest companies in the world, it would likely be unable to have a remote model forever.
It’s possible that other large companies like Google may also adopt a hybrid model once it comes to returning to in-person work next year.
Source: The New York Times