Gold Coast beaches become bubble baths

Families and children have been playing in the bubbles, with piles more than a metre in height in some areas.

“It’s incredible – once every few years we get this,” amateur photographer Ted Grambeau told .

“I photograph a lot of the ocean so it’s a pretty spectacular occurrence.”

Two days of big swell and strong winds is causing the foam to blow into shore and congeal.

All beaches along in the Gold Coast have been closed for a third consecutive day due to the rough conditions.

Residents are being urged to take care when entering the foam, with a number of dogs getting lost in the bubbles yesterday.