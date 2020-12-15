Giannis signs five-year, $228M supermax extension with Bucks

Giannis has proven to be one of the league’s most dominant players over the last several seasons, and the Bucks have made it clear they would do whatever it took to get him to re-sign with them rather than hitting the free-agent market. If Giannis had not signed the richest deal in NBA history, he would have been able to enter free agency after this season, where he would have had no shortage of suitors willing to throw their money at him.

But instead, Giannis has chosen to stick with the Bucks, and with his future having clarity it did not before, his primary focus moving forward is clear: lead the Bucks to their first title in 40 years. While Giannis has been arguably the most dominant regular-season player over the last few years, he has struggled in the postseason, failing to get Milwaukee to the Finals each of the last two years despite finishing the season as the no. 1 seed both years.