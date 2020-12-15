Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – What we know so far

Even though Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection was recently revealed, Capcom has apparently worked on the title behind closed doors for quite a while, since gamers won’t have to wait long. The official announcement states that the game will launch in February 2021, while the trailer narrows the release window down to February 25. Moreover, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection is bringing a guest.

According to the announcement page, February will also mark the release of Capcom Arcade Stadium. The game is a collection of older quarter-muncher titles, including Bionic Commando, Strider, and the original Ghosts ‘n Goblins arcade. Capcom Arcade Stadium will be free to download, but that price will only include 1943 — Battle of Midway. If you want Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo or the OG Ghosts ‘n Goblins, you will have to shell out a bit more money.

While the Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection trailer confirms a specific release date, the Capcom Arcade Stadium trailer does not — it only provides a vague “Coming February 2021” promise. The titles could launch on the same day, or maybe they won’t. We’ll just have to wait and see.