Gallen vs Hunt, Tszyu vs Morgan fight start time

Tim Tszyu can secure a shot at a world title with a win over Kiwi Bowyn Morgan while Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen will face off in a highly anticipated exhibition in the biggest boxing event of the COVID impacted year at Bankwest stadium.
Tszyu’s father Kostya claimed the IBF world super-lightweight title against Hugo Pineda at the old Paramatta Stadium almost 25 years ago. Now Tszyu jnr will fight at the same venue.
If Tszyu emerges victorious in Wednesday’s Sydney Super Fight, then the Aussie will be fighting for the WBO super-welterweight title in his next fight if WBO super welterweight world champion Patrick Teixeira and contender Brian Castano cannot make their fight before January 6.
MMA legend Hunt and rugby league great Paul Gallen go head to head in the co-main event, with fireworks already taking place at the weigh in ahead of their fight.
Here’s everything you need to know.
WHEN AND WHERE IS IT ON?
The Sydney Super Fight event is on Wednesday, December 16 at Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta, NSW. The action starts from 5.30pm AEDT.
HOW TO WATCH
The event will be broadcast live and exclusively on Main Event, available on Foxtel and Kayo.
WHAT TIME IS HUNT-GALLEN AND TSZYU-MORGAN?
The first fight of the night gets underway at AEDT 5:30pm, with the pay-per-view starting at 7pm. Hunt and Gallen are scheduled to fight at around 8:30pm, with Tszyu and Morgan to enter the ring after 9pm.
FULL FIGHT CARD
Co-main events – On Kayo and Main Event TV from 8:30pm AEDT
Tim Tszyu vs. Bowyn Morgan, 10 rounds, light middleweight (super welterweight) – Tszyu’s IBF Australasian and WBO Global light middleweight titles
Paul Gallen vs. Mark Hunt, 6 rounds, heavyweight
PPV Undercard – On Kayo and Main Event TV from 7pm
Paul Fleming vs. Bruno Tarimo, 10 rounds, super featherweight
Liam Wilson vs. Rodynie Rafol, 6 rounds, lightweight
Ty Telford vs. Darragh Foley, 10 rounds, super lightweight
Preliminary Card from 5:30pm AEDT
Luke Jackson vs. Tyson Lantry, 6 rounds, lightweight
Riccardo Colosimo vs. Dillon Bargero, 4 rounds, super welterweight
Oscar Doane vs. Trent Girdham, 4 rounds, super lightweight
ODDS
Tim Tszyu ($1.05), Bowyn Morgan ($9.50)
Mark Hunt ($1.42), Paul Gallen ($2.75)