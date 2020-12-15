Filter claims to turn split AC into airpurifier for Rs 750 – Latest News

Nirvana Being has launched an all-in-one Nanotech AC Filter that claims to turn any split AC into an airpurifier. As per the company, the filter can be added to any existing split AC to remove viruses and bacteria with 99.7% efficiency, and PM 2.5 with over 96% efficiency, thereby playing the role of an air purifier. What’s more, you can continue using the filter on fan mode during the winter season.

Priced at Rs 1,495, every pack contains filters for two split ACs and offer the lowest resistance to sustain the cooling ability of your AC. The filter can work with split ACs of any brand and tonnage and is estimated to have a life of 6-8 weeks if used for 12-15 hours daily. Additionally, users who wish to remove volatile organic compounds, odours and gases including smell of food, paints and chemicals from indoors can install the Nanotech AC Filter with Carbon at an additional cost of Rs 250.

Both the variants of AC Filters claim to offer filter that can filter down nano-particles smaller than 0.1 micron.

Jai Dhar Gupta, founder of Nirvana Being says, “The rise in air pollution and COVID-19 across big cities in India has fuelled the demand for air purifiers for indoor usage. However, the price of air purifiers is a major deterrent for many buyers. Therefore, keeping limited household budgets and the state of the Indian economy in mind, we at Nirvana Being wanted to offer a pocket friendly and DIY solution for households, offices, clinics and commercial spaces. Every aspect of our filter has been carefully developed after thorough research to deliver value for money, and the highest protection of our end consumers.”