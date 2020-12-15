Fidelity-backed crypto trading platform OSL secures license in Hong Kong By Cointelegraph

Fidelity-backed crypto trading platform OSL secures license in Hong Kong
OSL, a major digital asset platform in Asia and a unit of Fidelity-backed BC group, has been officially licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.
According to a Dec. 15 announcement, the new license allows OSL Digital Securities to operate regulated brokerage and automated trading services for digital assets. The news comes shortly after the SFC agreed in principle to issue OSL a license in August 2020. According to the announcement, OSL has successfully undergone the SFC’s strict vetting requirements.
