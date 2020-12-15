Father, 28, is charged with murder after his four-month-old daughter was seriously injured and died

A father has been charged with murder after his four-month-old baby girl was found seriously injured in her family home and later died in hospital.

Willow Lee was found at her home in Blackpool, Lancashire, on Thursday, December 3.

The little girl was rushed to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital and later taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she sadly died three days later, on December 6.

A post-mortem examination carried out by the Home Office failed to establish her cause of death and further investigation is needed, police said.

Her father, Jordan Lee, 28, of Onslow Road, Blackpool, was initially charged with attempted murder but this was changed to a murder charge after Willow’s death.

He will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 1135 of December 3rd, 2020 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detective Inspector Mark Dickinson, of the Force Major Investigation Team, earlier said: ‘My thoughts remain very much with this baby’s wider family and they are being supported by specialist officers.

‘While a man has been charged, our investigation is very much ongoing and I would appeal for anyone with information to contact us.’