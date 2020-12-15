Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 15: Gus Edwards, Rashard Higgins among top free agent pickups after Monday night breakouts

When you have a Monday Night Football game that features 12 touchdowns, chances are at least a few breakout players are available on waiver wires, and sure enough, Gus Edwards and Rashard Higgins are among our top Week 15 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. However, like most of the players on this week’s list, fantasy football owners aren’t exactly tripping over themselves to pick those guys up. Because we’re in the second round of the fantasy playoffs, you might see waiver claims used on the likes of Jalen Hurts, DeAndre Washington, or Lynn Bowden, but many of these potential streamers will be available after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning in ESPN and Yahoo leagues.

Our full free agent list is packed with potential WR3s, including Tim Patrick, Keke Coutee, Gabriel Davis, Nelson Agholor, and Russell Gage, as well as some secondary RBs like Jeff Wilson Jr., Ito Smith, Jamaal Williams who could be worth stashing for one of the next two weeks. We also have a ton of potential streaming options at QB, WR, TE, and D/ST, which can be found at the end of this list. If you’re in need of a new kicker or just want to know what team Taylor Russolino plays for, you can check out our Week 15 kicker rankings.

With just two weeks left in most fantasy seasons, you might as well use your high claims if you have a glaring need, but if your roster is set and you don’t need to block your opponent from picking anyone up, then by all means wait for free agency this week. There isn’t a “must-have” pickup, though it doesn’t hurt to plan ahead for Week 16 and grab potential streamers now. With fewer teams active on the waiver wire, you shouldn’t fall too far back in the pecking order for next week.

Top fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 15

Unless otherwise noted, only players owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues considered.

Gus Edwards, RB, Ravens. JK Dobbins (13 carries, 53 yards, TD) has taken over as Baltimore’s lead back, but Edwards isn’t far behind. He ran for 49 yards and two TDs on just seven carries Monday night, and while you can’t count on the touchdowns every week, Edwards has scored in two of his past three games and had over 100 yards in the other contest. The Ravens’ high-powered rushing attack can support two RBs, and Edwards has legit flex upside next week against a Jacksonville defense that just got torched for over 200 yards by Derrick Henry.

Rashard Higgins, WR, Browns. Higgins has been solid over the past month, and he turned in his second straight game with at least six catches, targets, 68 yards, and a TD on Monday. One week after catching six-of- looks for 95 yards and a score against Tennessee, Higgins exploited the Ravens for six catches ( targets), 68 yards and a touchdown. At this point, Higgins is as much Cleveland’s No. 1 receiver as Jarvis Landry, and he has flex upside against the Giants next week and WR2/3 upside against the Jets in Week 16.

Lynn Bowden Jr., WR/RB, Dolphins. Bowden is the latest dual-eligible player who could throw a wrench into fantasy lineups this weekend. The former college quarterback is more receiver than running back, but he has upside as a flex, WR3, and maybe even a RB2 in PPR leagues this week against the Patriots. Boyden has caught 11-of-13 targets for 123 yards the past two weeks, including a seven-catch, 82-yard effort against the Chiefs last week. With Myles Gaskin (COVID), Mike Gesicki (shoulder), DeVante Parker (leg), and Jakeem Grant (hamstring) all banged up, Miami is in need of playmakers, and Bowden might get the ball in his hands 10 times on runs, receptions, and maybe even a pass attempt or two this week.

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, 49ers. Like Edwards, Wilson Jr. is another “secondary” back in a run-heavy offense. Also like Edwards, he sees enough carries most weeks to do damage, at least in favorable matchups. Last week, he ran 11 times (three fewer than Raheem Mostert) for 31 yards and a TD. Ideally, you’d have someone better for your flex spot that Wilson, but against the Cowboys’ last-ranked run defense this week, he looks like a safe flex with RB2 upside.

Cleveland Browns D/ST. It might seem strange to see the Browns included here after they just gave up 47 points to the Ravens, but when it comes to D/STs, it’s all about future matchups. With the Giants and Jets on tap, Cleveland will close out the fantasy season against two teams in the top five in fantasy points allowed to defenses. Even in Cleveland’s loss to Baltimore on Monday, it showed it can get after the quarterback, sacking Lamar Jackson four times. If the Browns can get that kind of pressure on Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold, they will have big days. Scoop them up in the 49 percent of Yahoo leagues in which they’re available.

