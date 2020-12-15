Fantasy Injury Updates: Raheem Mostert, Ronald Jones, James Conner, more impacting Week 15 waiver wire pickups

Just when it looked like the running back position was getting healthier, fantasy football owners are seeing new injuries pop up out of the blue. Notably, top-20 backs like Raheem Mostert, Ronald Jones, and James Conner are all dealing with injuries ahead of Week 15 and they could end up being out or “questionable” heading into the weekend. These injuries will certainly have an impact on owners as they look to make waiver wire pickups, and they will also impact our Week 15 RB rankings, so fantasy owners will need to know the latest in our updates below.

Is Raheem Mostert playing this week?

According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Mostert is having imaging done on his ankle. Mostert already had been sidelined by a high-ankle sprain earlier this season, so obviously, this is concerning for the 49ers’ lead back.

Shanahan indicated that the 49ers will know more about the injury by Wednesday, but it does seem that Mostert could be in danger of missing Sunday’s game. If that happens, expect Jeff Wilson Jr. to serve as the lead back for the 49ers in a favorable matchup against the Cowboys. Wilson is owned in just 19 percent of Yahoo leagues, so he should be a top waiver wire pickup this week if you need RB help. Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon would also be in line for increased carries in the event that Mostert misses time, but given their lack of playing of time the past two weeks, it’s tough to recommend starting either in a must-win matchup.

Is Ronald Jones playing this week?

Jones had surgery to place a pin in his broken pinky finger on Tuesday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. That puts his status for Sunday’s game against the Falcons into doubt, as it would be a very quick turnaround for him to get back on the field even after a minor procedure.

In the event that Jones can’t play against the Falcons, Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy would probably split the workload for the Bucs. Though Fournette was inactive last week, he would be the better bet to get early-downs work for the Bucs while McCoy would be able to do more as a pass-catcher. Either way, both would be flex plays against Atlanta if Jones is unavailable.

Is James Conner playing this week?

After logging just 18 yards on 10 carries against the Bills, Conner is evidently dealing with a quad injury. It’s unclear what this means for the Steelers back moving forward.

Conner’s practice status will need to be monitored closely this week, as it’s unclear if this injury will cause him to miss time. If he can get on the field Wednesday or Thursday, that would be a good sign for his availability. If he can’t, Benny Snell would once again take over lead-back duties. In a favorable matchup against the Bengals, he could be a legitimate top-25 play.

Besides Snell, Jaylen Samuels and Anthony McFarland could mix into the Steelers’ RB rotation if Conner is out, but Snell is the only one worth owning in fantasy.