Fantasy Injury Updates: Julio Jones, Kenny Golladay, George Kittle, more impacting Week 15 waiver wire pickups

There are only two weeks left in the fantasy football season for most leagues, so owners are looking for important injury updates with their seasons on the line. To survive in the fantasy playoffs, some are holding out hope that key pass-catchers like Julio Jones, Kenny Golladay, George Kittle, John Brown, D.J. Moore, and Brandin Cooks will be able to play in Week 15. Here are the latest updates on each of their injuries and how they will impact Week 15 waiver wire strategy and start ’em, sit ’em decisions.

Is Julio Jones playing this week?

Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury off and on all year, and last week, he missed his fourth game of the season as a result of the injury. Jones wasn’t able to practice for the Falcons at all after he was limited in two practices sandwiching a non-participant designation on Thursday the previous week.

It remains to be seen if Jones will play in Week 15. His spotty practice schedule throughout the year will make it difficult to interpret whether he’ll suit up until the weekend rolls around. That said, if he’s held out of Wednesday’s practice, Jones’ owners may want to start looking elsewhere for potential replacements and contingency plans for their top wideout.

If Jones is out, Russell Gage will be the No. 2 receiver for the Falcons across from Calvin Ridley. Gage was good against the Chargers, catching five passes for 82 yards and throwing a 39-yard TD on a trick play, so he can be trusted as a flex against the Buccaneers if Jones can’t play.

It’s also fair to wonder if the Falcons, who are well out of the playoff race, will shut down Jones for the season. At this point, they haven’t indicated that option is on the table, but it’s something to monitor in the coming days.

Is Kenny Golladay playing this week?

Golladay (hip) has been out of action since Week 8, and he has barely been able to practice since getting injured. He’ll need to log a limited practice session early in the week if he’s going to have a chance to play against the Titans in a favorable Week 15 matchup.

It doesn’t seem likely that Golladay will return at this point, barring a surprise. As such, Marvin Jones will continue to be Detroit’s No. 1 receiver, and T.J. Hockenson and Danny Amendola soak up a majority of the remaining targets. Hockenson has been a strong TE1 this year while Amenolda has some flex potential, especially in PPR formats.

Is George Kittle playing this week?

Kittle (foot) hasn’t played since Week 8 against the Seahawks, but there is some optimism about his status moving forward. According to Keiana Martin of the 49ers official website, coach Kyle Shanahan indicated that there’s a chance that Kittle could return to practice for the 49ers this week. That would give Kittle an outside chance to return in Week 15 and could give him a shot at playing in Week 16 if Week 15 doesn’t work out.

For now, fantasy owners with Kittle on their bench should have a backup plan in place, but Kittle’s status should be monitored in the coming days. Because he’s on IR, he won’t be listed on the 49ers’ official injury report. That said, if the 49ers designate him to return from IR, that will indicate that he is close to rejoining the team. It would just be a matter of when.

Until Kittle is back, Jordan Reed will be the top tight end for the 49ers. Reed has had some productive games in Kittle’s stead, but he’s just a potential streaming option against the Cowboys in Week 15. Kittle, if healthy, would be a potential top-five play.

Is John Brown playing this week?

Brown (ankle) has missed the past three games for the Bills after being placed on IR with an ankle injury, but it looks like he will have a chance to return to action. According to Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic, coach Sean McDermott said that Brown will return to practice this week. That will open up a 21-day practice window for him to test his ankle. At that point, the Bills can activate him from IR at any time.

Brown should have a chance to play in Week 15, as his injury was expected to sideline him for just a few weeks. However, if the team wants to give him extra time to get to 100 percent, they could opt to sit him and let Gabriel Davis get another start. The Bills are playing a Saturday game, and Davis has a TD in each of the games that Brown has missed, so he would be a capable flex play if Brown is out of action. If Brown plays, though, he will be a WR3/flex and Davis will go back to being a dynasty stash.

Is D.J. Moore playing this week?

Moore landed on the COVID list coming off the Panthers’ bye, and that caused him to miss their loss to the Broncos. However, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Moore should be able to come off the COVID list in time for Saturday’s game against the Packers.

Moore’s return will mean fewer targets for Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel, but those two should still be startable as WR3/flex plays. Moore will likely fall into that same territory given that he’ll be in a tough matchup against Jaire Alexander.

Is Brandin Cooks playing this week?

Brandin Cooks (neck) was out of action for the Texans against the Bears, and they definitely missed him. It sounds like Cooks will be back for the Texans in Week 15.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Cooks is expected to play in Week 15 against the Colts. The Colts defense has been solid this year, but they have struggle against WRs in recent weeks, and that includes allowing five catches and 65 yards to Cooks against the Texans a couple of weeks ago. Cooks can be started as a potential top-30 play, and at the very least, he should be a solid WR3.

In the event that Cooks suffers a setback and can’t go, Keke Coutee and Chad Hansen would see more targets. They are both worth owning given their production in recent weeks since Will Fuller’s suspension.