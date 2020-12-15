Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Week 15 lineup advice, matchups, DFS picks

The second round of the fantasy football playoffs brings even more scrutiny to start ’em, sit ’em decisions. Whether it’s matchups, recent performance, or workload issues that have you concerned/excited about a potential sleeper or bust, chances are you’re looking for lineup advice from anyone who’s willing to listen to your roster situation. As usual, we’re taking a proactive approach, breaking down Week 15’s most-asked-about players below.

Don’t forget, in addition to the usual prime-time games this week, there are two games on Saturday (Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers), so make sure you have your lineups ready to go ahead of your semifinal matchup.

And if you’re on the outside looking in when it comes to your league’s postseason, we still have something for you in the form of DFS tips for every position.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Who To Start: Quarterbacks

Regular starts

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (at NO), Russell Wilson, Seahawks (at WAS), Aaron Rodgers, Packers (vs. CAR), Josh Allen, Bills (at DEN), Lamar Jackson, Ravens (vs. JAX)

Stronger starts

Kyler Murray, Cardinals (vs. PHI). Murray looked a lot healthier against the Giants and got more productive. He should be close to his “normal” production at home in a sneaky shootout.

Justin Herbert, Chargers (at LV). Herbert has underwhelmed a little of late in his rookie season, but the Raiders’ defense is reeling and the game script helps here.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers (at ATL). Brady may not get to 300 yards because of the defense and the running game, but he’s a lock for multiple scores.

Ryan Tannehill, Titans (vs. DET). Tannehill may not need to throw much again with Derrick Henry doing damage and maybe no Matthew Stafford (ribs) dueling on the other side, so consider him more of a high-floor play vs. a high-ceiling one.

Taysom Hill, Saints (vs. KC). Hill Is bound to get one more shot starting for a still-hurting Drew Brees (ribs) and will find a way to put up pleasing stats again.

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (at CIN). The Steelers won’t be forcing the run here, and Roethlisberger will go to work with multiple TDs with no turnovers on Monday night.

DFS bargains

Jalen Hurts, Eagles (at ARI, $5,900 on DraftKings, $6,900 on FanDuel). Hurts and Murray look headed to a booming Sooner duel in the desert with weather and defense not being an issue.

Alex Smith, Washington (if he plays, vs. SEA, $5,000 on DraftKings, $6,500 on FanDuel). Smith should play through his ankle injury over Dwayne Haskins and have decent passing volume opposite Russell Wilson in a good matchup.

Deep streamer

Philip Rivers, Colts (vs. HOU). The Colts can run all over the Texans, but he should get a couple more scores with around 250 yards.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Who To Sit: Quarterbacks

Deshaun Watson, Texans (at IND). The weapons are dwindling, and the offense won’t be on the field much against the Colts running like crazy at home.

Jared Goff, Rams (vs. NYJ). There’s no reason for him to pass often here with the Rams dominating defensively and having another big rushing day.

Derek Carr, Raiders (at LAC). Here’s thinking Jon Gruden will want to grind more in a good matchup for the running game to take pressure of a mistake-prone Carr and the worn-down defense.

Mitchell Trubisky, Bears (at MIN). This seems like a bit of a trap on the road despite his sizzling play of late, and the Vikings still having some secondary issues.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings (vs. CHI). The Vikings will keep having success running the ball, and this sequal leans on being low-scoring again.

Matt Ryan, Falcons (vs. TB). It’s really gone downhill in a hurry for him with mostly no Julio (hamstring).

Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers (at GB). They will blitz him into more mistakes than key plays.

Deep traps

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (vs. NE), Baker Mayfield, Browns (at NYG)

Fantasy Football Week 15 Who To Start: Running backs

Regular starts

Alvin Kamara, Saints (vs. KC), Dalvin Cook, Vikings (vs. CHI), Aaron Jones, Packers (vs. CAR), Derrick Henry, Titans (vs. DET), Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (vs. SF), James Robinson, JAX (at BAL), Josh Jacobs, Raiders (vs. LAC), Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, Browns (at NYG), Austin Ekeler, Chargers (at LV), Chris Carson, Seahawks (at WAS), Jonathan Taylor, Colts (vs. HOU), Kenyan Drake, Cardinals (vs. PHI), Miles Sanders, Eagles (at ARI), David Montgomery, Bears (at MIN), Cam Akers, Rams (vs. NYJ), Ronald Jones, Buccaneers (if he plays, at ATL), Mike Davis, Panthers (at GB)

Stronger starts

D’Andre Swift, Lions (at TEN). The Lions should stay rather grounded with likely no Matthew Stafford (ribs), and the rookie can rack up catches in the second half.

Wayne Gallman, Giants (vs. CLE). He still is getting the volume despite the TD vultures around him, and the offense overall should be better this week.

Melvin Gordon, Broncos (vs. BUF). The Bills’ run defense remains weak, and he should be busier this week to help Drew Lock.

J.D. McKissic, Washington (vs. SEA). It’s a revenge game for the former Seahawk, who will put together another nice scrimmage day with plenty of short catches.

Damien Harris, Patriots (at MIA). Expect Harris to get feature work again, as running is the best way to attack the Dolphins.

Devin Singletary, Bills (at DEN). He is getting a little more work than Zack Moss and can have another decent scrimmage game against the Broncos’ weak run defense.

Nyheim Hines, Colts (vs. HOU). Hines should get some trickle-down production from Jonathan Taylor in this insanely good backfield matchup.

DFS bargains

JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards, Ravens (vs. JAX, $5,900 and $4,400 on DraftKings, $5,900 and $5,500 on FanDuel). The Jaguars will be gashed and ripped into by Lamar Jackson and his backs with production to go around with Mark Ingram no longer in the mix.

Jeff Wilson Jr., 49ers (at DAL, $5,100 on DraftKings, $5,800 on FanDuel). Raheem Mostert (ankle) is hurting again, and Wilson might get a chance for big touches in a massively good matchup on the road against the Cowboys run defense.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Who To Sit: Running backs

Weaker starts

James Conner, Steelers (at CIN). You can’t trust a banged-up Conner (quad) or Benny Snell Jr — or this running game in general anymore — even when looking for just a TD.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs (at NO). This is a brutal matchup, and the Chiefs will be OK chucking plenty.

Todd Gurley, Falcons (vs. TB). Gurley looks washed (again), the matchup is brutal, and there’s also Ito Smith.

DeAndre Washington, Dolphins (vs. NE). The matchup isn’t great if he would still be the guy, and Lynn Bowden Jr. might get some more hybrid work.

Latavius Murray, Saints (vs. KC). The matchup is good, but he’s usually the guy they trust more to run on the road in questionable conditions.

All Texans (at IND). No Johnson or Johnson, and there will be no more tears.

All Jets (at LAR). We’re not sure if the Jets’ offense still exists and the Rams can erase it if not.

All Bengals (vs. PIT). Zac Taylor has killed everyone’s value without Joe Mixon (foot).

Fantasy Football Week 15 Who To Start: Wide receivers

Regular starts

Davante Adams, Packers (vs. CAR), DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals (vs. PHI), Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (at NO), Calvin Ridley, Falcons (vs. TB), Michael Thomas, Saints (vs. KC), Stefon Diggs, Bills (at DEN), DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (at WAS). A.J. Brown, Titans (vs. DET), Allen Robinson, Bears (at MIN), Keenan Allen, Chargers (at LV), Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, Vikings (vs. CHI), Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (at ATL), Terry McLaurin, Washington (vs. SEA), Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, Rams (vs. NYJ), Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (at CIN), Amari Cooper, Cowboys (vs. SF), Brandin Cooks, Texans (if he plays, at IND), Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore, Panthers (if he plays, at GB), Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (at DAL)

Corey Davis, Titans (vs. DET). Davis was quiet but caught all three targets against the Jaguars, and with slightly bigger volume, he should do something like five catches, 50 yards, and a TD this week.

Marvin Jones Jr., Lions (vs. TEN). He gets a much easier secondary matchup outside, and regardless of the QB situation, he should get high targets in garbage time.

Jarvis Landry, Browns (at NYG). He’ll avoid the tough matchup outside operating in the slot for a big game.

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (vs. SF). The 49ers have been vulnerable in the slot — see the recent monster game by the guy below.

Cole Beasley, Bills (at DEN). Look for Josh Allen to feed him with plenty of short passes this week.

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers (at ATL). He was quiet with their other wideouts last week, but this matchup is juicy enough for every receiver to go off.

Darius Slayton, Giants (vs. CLE). The Browns can give up home runs minus Denzel Ward, and he’s overdue for a big game.

Keke Coutee, Texans (at IND). He ate in the slot in the first matchup, so he’s a better play after putting up solid numbers in two straight games.

Michael Pittman, Colts (vs. HOU). Don’t expect big things from him as a No. 2, but the Texans can’t really cover the rookie anywhere on the field.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers (vs. CAR). MVS is getting regular looks opposite Davante Adams, and the Panthers let receivers run wide open last week.

DFS Bargains

Marquise Brown, Ravens (vs. JAX, $5,600 on DraftKings, $6,000 on FanDuel). Hollywood has starred with TDs in three straight games, and he can stay hot here against a secondary made to give up big plays.

T.Y. Hilton, Colts (vs. HOU, $5,500 on DraftKings, $6,800 on FanDuel). Hilton continues to be a Texans killer, and he’s a must-start at this point.

Russell Gage, Falcons (vs. TB, $4,700 on DraftKings, $5,700 on FanDuel). Gage should remain busy with Calvin Ridley, assuming Julio Jones is kept out with his bum hamstring.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Who To Sit: Wide receivers

Weaker starts

Rashard Higgins, Browns (at NYG). Higgins has been hot for Baker Mayfield, but James Bradberrry makes it tough on the outside.

Christian Kirk, Cardinals (vs. PHI). Kirk continues to be a limited factor after his big stretch.

All Raiders (vs. LAC). Look for the Raiders to go run-heavy, and it’s hard to trust anyone to get volume.

All Jaguars (at BAL). DJ Chark has disappeared, and good luck trusting anyone else here.

All Bengals (vs. PIT). A.J. Green makes things trickier now, and this matchup stinks.for their QB.

All Dolphins (vs. NE). There is nothing healthy-looking here for Tua Tagovailoa, and the matchup isn’t good.

All Jets (at LAR). Um, no, not now, not this season, not this defense.

All Broncos (vs. BUF). Good luck figuring out who Drew Lock is throwing to most this week.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Who To Start: Tight ends

Regular starts

Travis Kelce, Chiefs (at NO), Darren Waller, Raiders (vs. LAC), T.J. Hockenson, Lions (at DET), Mark Andrews, Ravens (vs. JAX), Robert Tonyan, Packers (vs. CAR), Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers (at ATL)

Stronger starts

Eric Ebron, Steelers (at CIN). Ebron should hold on to the ball better and take advantage of this plus spot.

Evan Engram, Giants (vs. CLE). Engram rebounds here in a much better spot for tight end coverage.

Hunter Henry, Chargers (vs. LV). The matchup isn’t awesome and his targets are spotty, but the overall situation is good enough with no Mike Williams (back).

Irv Smith Jr., Vikings (vs. CHI). If Kyle Rudolph (foot) is out again, Smith would be busy.

Noah Fant, Broncos (vs. BUF). Fant’s early-game illness last week was a bummer, but Lock should keep throwing to the tight end in a plus spot.

DFS Bargain

Cole Kmet, Bears (at MIN, $3,000 on DraftKings, $5,100 on FanDuel). He’s really the starter over Jimmy Graham now, and the rookie steps into a good spot.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Who To Sit: Tight ends

Weaker starts

Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz, Eagles (at ARI). The Cardinals cover the tight ends well, and Jalen Hurts like throwing more to his wide receivers.

Logan Thomas, Washington (vs. SEA). The Seahawks have been strong against this position with their safety and linebacker play when healthy.

Hayden Hurst, Falcons (vs. TB). He’s not getting good looks anymore, and this matchup is typically tough.

Jonnu Smith, Titans (vs. DET). He’s now in a committee, and Tennessee might simply have him block for Derrick Henry.

Jordan Reed, 49ers (at DAL). He’s splitting looks with Ross Dwelley and Nick Mullens isn’t getting him the ball well.

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys (vs. SF). The 49ers allow the fewest points to the position.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Who To Start: Defenses

Stronger starts

Rams (vs. NYJ), Steelers (at CIN), Ravens (vs. JAX), Dolphins (vs. NE), Buccaneers (at ATL), 49ers (at DAL), Bills (at DEN), Browns (at NYG), Colts (vs. HOU), Titans (vs. DET)

DFS Bargain

Patriots (at MIA $3,000 on DraftKings, $4,100 on FanDuel). They know how to get after rookie quarterbacks, and the Dolphins’ offense is shorthanded.

Fantasy Football Week 15 Who To Sit: Defenses

Weaker starts

Packers (vs. CAR), Seahawks (vs. WAS), Giants (vs. CLE), Bears (at MIN), Vikings (vs. CHI), Washington (vs. SEA), Chiefs (at NO), Saints (vs. KC), Cardinals (vs. PHI), Cowboys (vs. SF)