Facebook to lift post-election political ad pause in Georgia By

© . 3D printed ballot boxes are seen in front of a displayed Facebook logo



By Elizabeth Culliford

() -Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would lift a temporary post-election ban on political ads in Georgia beginning on Wednesday, as the state prepares for runoff elections next month that will determine which party controls the Senate.

The ban on political ads in other states will remain, the social media giant said in a blog post https:// (https://

Both Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google introduced pauses on political ads after the Nov. 3 presidential election to combat misinformation and other abuses on the sites. Google lifted its pause last week.

Facebook product manager Sarah Schiff wrote in the blog post that the company had heard feedback in recent weeks from “experts and advertisers across the political spectrum about the importance of expressing voice and using our tools to reach voters ahead of Georgia’s runoff elections.”