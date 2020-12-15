Facebook is working on an AI tool called TLDR, which would summarize articles in bullet points and which was announced in an end-of-year, company-wide meeting (Ryan Mac/BuzzFeed News)

Ryan Mac / BuzzFeed News:
Facebook is working on an AI tool called TLDR, which would summarize articles in bullet points and which was announced in an end-of-year, company-wide meeting — Facebook told employees on Tuesday that it’s developing a tool to summarize news articles so users won’t have to read them …
