Facebook is working on an AI tool called TLDR, which would summarize articles in bullet points and which was announced in an end-of-year, company-wide meeting (Ryan Mac/BuzzFeed News)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
9


Ryan Mac / BuzzFeed News:

Facebook is working on an AI tool called TLDR, which would summarize articles in bullet points and which was announced in an end-of-year, company-wide meeting  —  Facebook told employees on Tuesday that it’s developing a tool to summarize news articles so users won’t have to read them …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR