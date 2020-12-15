EyeQue Honored with Two CES 2021 Innovations Awards

Article content continued

See the EyeQue VisionCheck 2 in action here.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design. The award announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, happening January 11-14, 2021.

The EyeQue VisionCheck 2 is available for pre-order on Kickstarter with pledge levels starting at $57. The product will ship to backers in Q2 2021.

Experience the VisionCheck 2 and all of EyeQue’s award-winning products by visiting their digital booth at CES, January 11 – 14. Get hands-on (virtually) with the products, attend a vision tech session, and meet one on one with an EyeQue specialist.

About EyeQue

EyeQue is the leader of at-home vision testing, bringing affordable eye care to everyone. The award-winning Company is dedicated to putting accurate vision tests directly into the hands of people around the world. Based on MIT and EyeQue patented technologies, EyeQue’s intelligent vision solutions allow people to self-administer an expanding portfolio of vision tests using an optical smartphone attachment, mobile application, and a secure cloud-based processing and service center. The Company innovates from its Silicon Valley headquarters.

EyeQue refraction tests do not replace a comprehensive eye exam that evaluates ocular health and binocularity. EyeQue strongly recommends people visit an eye care professional annually to receive a complete eye health exam.

