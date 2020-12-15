Everything you need to know about Jedi temples

The films of the Star Wars universe frequently referred to the Jedi Council and showed that to be the panel led by Yoda. You might take from this that there was only one council of knights in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. This is as false as the assumption that the Coruscant temple was the only place of worship for the ancient warrior-religion.

There were actually several Jedi councils who held court in the signature spires of the Jedi temple. In the same manner of the temple’s sprawling architecture, the administration of the Jedi Order had a way of spreading outward. As the temple grew, so too did the many functions carried out within it. The Jedi Temple on Coruscant was the new Great Library, the capitol building of the Order, a fortress for Jedi to gather in times of crisis and, of course, a holy site.

The central spire of the temple (dubbed the Tranquility Spire) was built on the summit of the holy mountain and was used as a meditative space for the highest ranking Jedi. The temple served as an embassy of the Jedi Order, with a section dedicated to visitors and the public. The Jedi Service Corps, a sort of Peace Corps for the Jedi Order, was housed within the temple.