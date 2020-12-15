Every time Marv and Harry would have died in Home Alone

When the Wet Bandits first try to get into the McCallister house, Harry tries his luck at just walking through the front door. The only problem is that clever Kevin sprayed the stairs down with a hose, which froze into slippery ice. The first time Harry tries to go up, he falls backward, and lands right on his back. Really, that should’ve been the end of their escapade, as Harry would have suffered vertebral fractures as a result from the fall.

Amazingly, he gets up to walk, and tries again. On the second attempt, he slips and falls on what looks like his neck on the stairs. If you watch the scene, you can even hear a distinct crunching noise, which we can only assume is the sound of the bones in his neck breaking apart, as Harry tumbles backwards.

Best case scenario: Harry ends up with partial paralysis. Worst case: Harry’s dead, right then and there, while Marv is completely unaware of the horrors waiting for him inside the house.