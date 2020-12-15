Europa League: La Liga leaders Real Sociedad take on Manchester United

Manchester United have been drawn against La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League knockout stages.
The Manchester club won the competition in 2017 under the management of Jose Mourinho – whose current side Tottenham faces a tricky tie against Wolfsburg, who currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga.
Elsewhere, standout ties include struggling Arsenal against Portuguese club Benfica, Lille against Ajax, and Olympiacos versus PSV.
The first leg will be played on 18 February, with the final touted for 26 May at the Gdańsk City Stadium in Poland.
The teams that dropped out of the Champions League into the Europa League this season, due to their position in their Champions League group, are Dynamo Kyiv, Club Brugge, Real Sociedad, Manchester United, Salzburg, Krasnodar, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax and Olympiacos.
The Europa League draw in full
Wolfsberg v Tottenham
Dynamo Kyiv v Club Brugge
Real Sociedad v Man. United
Benfica v Arsenal
Crvena zvezda v Milan
Antwerp v Rangers
Slavia Praha v Leicester
Salzburg v Villarreal
Braga v Roma
Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys v Leverkusen
Molde v Hoffenheim
Granada v Napoli
M. Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk
LOSC v Ajax
Olympiacos v PSV