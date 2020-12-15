Europa League: La Liga leaders Real Sociedad take on Manchester United

Manchester United have been drawn against La Liga leaders Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League knockout stages.

The Manchester club won the competition in 2017 under the management of Jose Mourinho – whose current side Tottenham faces a tricky tie against Wolfsburg, who currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga.

Elsewhere, standout ties include struggling Arsenal against Portuguese club Benfica, Lille against Ajax, and Olympiacos versus PSV.

The first leg will be played on 18 February, with the final touted for 26 May at the Gdańsk City Stadium in Poland.

The teams that dropped out of the Champions League into the Europa League this season, due to their position in their Champions League group, are Dynamo Kyiv, Club Brugge, Real Sociedad, Manchester United, Salzburg, Krasnodar, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ajax and Olympiacos.

The Europa League draw in full

Wolfsberg v Tottenham

Dynamo Kyiv v Club Brugge

Real Sociedad v Man. United

Benfica v Arsenal

Crvena zvezda v Milan

Antwerp v Rangers

Slavia Praha v Leicester

Salzburg v Villarreal

Braga v Roma

Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb

Young Boys v Leverkusen

Molde v Hoffenheim

Granada v Napoli

M. Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk

LOSC v Ajax

Olympiacos v PSV