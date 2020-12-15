Elvis Presley Once Said Priscilla Presley Was ‘Just a Child’ and ‘Means Absolutely Nothing’ to Him

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley’s relationship has fascinated fans for decades now. The couple had a 10-year age gap between them and was together for about 15 years. While Elvis’ bodyguard believes the late singer did love Priscilla, he allegedly once said she was “just a child” and “means absolutely nothing” to him.

Priscilla Presley was 14 years old when she met Elvis Presley

Elvis first met Priscilla in 1959 when he was a serving in the U.S. Army in West Germany. Priscilla was living there with her family at the time. Elvis was 24 years old while Priscilla was 14. The couple met at a party and hit it off right away.

However, because of his age and rock star status, Priscilla’s parents were hesitant about letting their daughter get involved with Elvis. Yet, he managed to charm them. In an interview with Closer Weekly in 2017, Priscilla shared that her parents grew to like Elvis after meeting him.

Elvis and Priscilla saw each other frequently when he was in West Germany. Then, he was discharged from the military in 1960 and returned to the U.S.

Elvis Presley said Priscilla Presley was ‘just a child’ when his girlfriend found out about the affair

When Elvis met Priscilla, he was already in a relationship. Elvis had a girlfriend named Anita Wood, who was also working in Hollywood at the time. The two of them began dating in 1957 and, when Elvis came back to the U.S., he and Wood continued their relationship.

According to Express, Wood grew suspicious of Elvis because she heard rumors about his fling. She did not confront him about it until she saw a letter Priscilla wrote to him, asking to come visit him in the U.S. When Wood told Elvis about what she had found, he got “so mad,” but he later tried to downplay the affair, telling Wood that Priscilla was “just a child.”

“I know when I walked in the door the phone was ringing and it was him. I didn’t want to talk to him. But he kept calling,” Wood said. “I remember when he got me on the phone, (he said) ‘Little, please don’t tell anybody about this. This girl, again, she’s just a child. She’s just a fourteen-year-old child it means absolutely nothing. She just wants to visit, it means nothing. And if you told anybody, I’d get in a lot of trouble, she’s so young’.”

Wood continued, “He just begged me, ‘Little, Little, Little’. So I said, ‘I won’t tell anybody’, and I never did, I never did tell anybody.”

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley later got married

Elvis and Anita broke up in 1962, and he continued to date Priscilla. Priscilla spent a summer in the U.S. with him and later moved into his home, Graceland, while still a high school student.

Elvis and Priscilla got married in 1967, and she gave birth to their only child, daughter Lisa Marie, in 1968. However, their marriage broke down soon after, and they divorced in 1973.