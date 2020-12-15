Electoral College Votes For Joe Biden As The Next President

On Monday, the Electoral College voted for Joe Biden as the next President of the United States — something we already knew but Trump is still refusing to acknowledge.

He is yet to concede.

Biden spoke after the results were in… throwing a decent amount of shade in the direction of the Trump administration.

“The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power, can extinguish that flame,” Biden said.

The Electoral College cast 306 votes for Biden and 232 for Trump, cementing Biden’s win.

“If anyone didn’t know it before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people is this: democracy,” Biden said. “The right to be heard. To have your vote counted. To choose leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves. In America, politicians don’t take power — people grant power to them.”

Trump continues to tweet about a “Rigged Election!” and “massive fraud,” without supplying any evidence.