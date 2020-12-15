Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Makes Our ‘Lazy’ Sundays Look Even Worse With His ‘Relaxing’ Sunday

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had a nice “relaxing” Sunday, and it makes the rest of us realize that he may not know what relaxing means.

We’re sure it’s hard work maintaining the look of a Greek God, or Black Adam, but he is even in the gym on a Sunday doing drop set lunges. He begins with 50lbs of chains and throughout the workout, he’ll drop some of the weight, but you can tell it wasn’t a fun day in Iron Paradise.

“Nice relaxing Sunday.

Drop set lunges. 50lb chains ⛓ and keepin’ it nasty. Economy of force.

#raisinghell

#ironparadise“

Fans commented on the post, “Time for a 🥃 yet @therock? 🤣🔥😘”, “About to run through every wall in my house!! 🔥⛓🔥⛓🔥 @therock #MondayInspiration”, “The rock is best❤️” and simply, “Damn”.

That video is intense and probably gives everyone a little boost of motivation to get up and do something. You don’t have to go quite as hard as him, of course.

Johnson’s next film in production is the long-anticipated ‘Black Adam’ for WB and DC. He just announced a new member of the cast today and even told us that production begins in 2021. Finally, we will see Johnson’s Black Adam cross paths with Zachary Levi Pugh’s Shazam!

