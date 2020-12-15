Duke freshman forward Jalen Johnson out indefinitely with foot injury

Things have gone from bad to worse for the 2-2 Duke Blue Devils.

Duke confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that star freshman forward Jalen Johnson is out indefinitely with a foot injury and won’t be available for Wednesday’s game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The nature of Johnson’s injury, how it happened, or a potential return date weren’t unveiled by the Blue Devils in their brief statement.

Johnson began the campaign by recording 19 points, 19 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in the 81-71 win over the Coppin State Eagles on Nov. 28 but failed to reach a double-digit mark in scoring over his past two games. He’s averaging 11.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks a contest.

Johnson is projected to be a certain first-round selection in the 2021 NBA Draft and a likely lottery pick.

“Duke’s Jalen Johnson is physically ready at 6-9, 220 pounds, and perhaps the most unique prospect in the class skills-wise with his ambidextrous ballhandling and passing as well as outstanding defensive versatility,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote last month. “His jump shot will swing his ability to contend for No. 1 or slide to later in the lottery.”

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski attracted attention and criticism last Thursday when he canceled the remainder of his team’s non-conference games, a decision that will keep the Blue Devils idle following the upcoming matchup versus Notre Dame until they face the Pitt Panthers on Dec. 29.