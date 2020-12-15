Drew Sidora Recalls Nicki Minaj’s “Criticism” of Her Post-Baby Body

As of late, Drew has made waves for her Real Housewives of Atlanta debut. The newcomer confronted her husband after he went MIA for three days. When she asked him to give her details about where he went, Ralph kept dodging the questions.

“You didn’t answer my phone calls, you didn’t talk to me, you didn’t text me back,” Drew told her husband as they celebrated their wedding anniversary. “What planet you can leave the house and you’re married, and you can’t tell your wife where you’re going, where you are. Like, that’s crazy.”

After pressing him for more information, Ralph admitted he went to “the ocean… the beach.” She replied, “Where? There’s a beach in all different states. Were you out of Georgia? Did you leave Georgia?”

“Absolutely,” Ralph confessed. He later revealed he traveled to Florida.

Watch Drew’s full interview on Kandi’s YouTube here. And see the latest Real Housewives of Atlanta episodes on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST.