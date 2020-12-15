Drew Sidora Accuses Nicki Minaj of Fat-Shaming Her at an Audition

Instagram

The newest addition of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast members recalls in an interview the moment the ‘Anaconda’ raptress embarrassed her with her comment back in 2015.

Drew Sidora didn’t have a pleasant experience when she encountered Nicki Minaj back in 2015. During her appearance on Kandi Burruss’ “Speak On It” series, the newest addition of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast members recalled the moment the raptress embarrassed her with her comment during an audition for a role.

“I’ve been rehabbing my Achilles to get myself back into a position to work again,” Drew, who just welcomed a baby at the time, shared. She went on telling Kandi, “Outside of that, just losing weight. TV and film adds a good fifteen pounds. And I have gone in for roles and I have been told, ‘Girl, you don’t look how you looked in TLC.’ I’m like….”

“So, I was up for an ABC family series, a Nicki Minaj pilot,” the “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story” star added, offering more details. “And Nicki herself said that. She said I don’t look how I looked when I played T-Boz. I was like, ‘Nicki!’ ”

Further recalling the moment, Drew went on to say, “It was like, all these ABC execs around but I had gone through about five rounds. And she really, really liked me. This was in person. And then she said that in front of all of these [executives]. It is was it is. I was like, look, I just had a baby.”





Adding that her baby was only three-months-old at the time and she was still breast-feeding, Drew shared, “What I took away was, girl, get your life together. Get back in the gym. Can’t keep blaming it on the baby. Get to work… Yes, I had a baby, let’s not body shame, but it did give me that motivation.” However, the actress alluded that she had no bad blood for the “Anaconda” hitmaker, adding that she opted to receive it as “constructive criticism” and “advice” to get back in shape.