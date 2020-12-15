Drew & Jonathan Scott, the ‘Scott Brothers’, Open Up About Celebrity IOU (#CelebrityIOU)

The second season of Celebrity IOU premiered on Monday December 13 and brothers, Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott are ready to tell fans more about it. The series works with many celebrities to help show how one person has made an impact on someone else’s life.

This person will get a big surprise as Drew and Jonathan try to pay it forward and show this person just how much they have meant to others in their life. The show wants to be positive and pave the way for good TV and not show the drama that most reality shows do.

The Second Season Premiere

In the first episode, we will see Jonathan’s girlfriend, Zooey Claire Deschanel and she will surprise her best friend. Zooey gives Sarah a complete home makeover as a way to show her friend just how much she means to her.

The season will start with four episodes and they will air on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV. Other celebrities featured on the show will be Justin Hartley, Allison Janney, and Rainn Wilson. The Scott brothers produce the show and wanted to tell fans more about it.

Scott Brothers Open Up About Celebrity IOU

Drew told fans, “It took five years for us to get this idea off the ground- Viola Davis was the first person to say yes, without hesitation. In the first season, we had to reach out to a lot of celebrities we knew to spread the word about the new show. With the success of Season 1 and seeing how it transformed people’s lives, now celebs are coming to us.”

Jonathan added, “Ultimately, the goal is to help those who need it the most or who deserve it the most. The celebs we work with are exceptionally humble people and so grateful and thankful for having the recipient in their lives.

The celebs get hands-on throughout the entire project but, of course, we’re also navigating through complex schedule and sometimes other restrictions. Thankfully, we haven’t had a problem with scheduling any of our celebrities.”

Fans of the show are very excited to see another season of Celebrity IOU and they are very excited to see some positive TV coming out of the pandemic. Be sure to tune into Celebrity IOU on HGTV. It begins on Monday, December 14 at 8 p.m. EST.

You may just see one of your favorite celebrities and you may get a great idea for a home renovation for yourself. Keep in mind though, these renovations may look like they take an hour, but they generally take about six to eight weeks.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don't forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.