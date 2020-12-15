DraftKings Picks Week 15: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

With Week 15 of the fantasy football season here, there’s a good chance that you’re no longer in the running for your league’s fantasy championship. The good news is there’s always NFL DFS contests for eliminated players to participate in as the season continues. This week’s Sunday slate is a solid despite two fewer games than usual, and our Week 15 DraftKings tournament lineup will look to spend up at a loaded RB position.

The RB spot suddenly is looking very good, as numerous players have emerged from committees to be true lead backs. Meanwhile, some injured players have returned to action, as well, so that has been a boost for the position. That’s why we’re spending most of our budget on three volume-based RBs in excellent matchups while spending down elsewhere. Notably, we’ll target an unconventional and dirt-cheap QB-TE stack while spending no more than $5,600 on any WR for our unit.

Per usual, we based most of our lineup picks on solid matchups and potential high-scoring games. Targeting the run defenses of the Jets and Lions has proven to be a fruitful strategy this year, and the Cowboys secondary continues to be a unit we pick on. We’re also banking on the Colts offense scoring a lot on the Texans, as we have two members of their offense in an RB-WR stack that could be a boon if both continue to see consistent touches/targets.

