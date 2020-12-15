DraftKings Picks Week 15: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

With Week 15 of the fantasy football season here, there’s a good chance that you’re no longer in the running for your league’s fantasy championship. The good news is there’s always NFL DFS contests for eliminated players to participate in as the season continues. This week’s Sunday slate is a solid despite two fewer games than usual, and our Week 15 DraftKings tournament lineup will look to spend up at a loaded RB position.
The RB spot suddenly is looking very good, as numerous players have emerged from committees to be true lead backs. Meanwhile, some injured players have returned to action, as well, so that has been a boost for the position. That’s why we’re spending most of our budget on three volume-based RBs in excellent matchups while spending down elsewhere. Notably, we’ll target an unconventional and dirt-cheap QB-TE stack while spending no more than $5,600 on any WR for our unit.
WEEK 15 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
Per usual, we based most of our lineup picks on solid matchups and potential high-scoring games. Targeting the run defenses of the Jets and Lions has proven to be a fruitful strategy this year, and the Cowboys secondary continues to be a unit we pick on. We’re also banking on the Colts offense scoring a lot on the Texans, as we have two members of their offense in an RB-WR stack that could be a boon if both continue to see consistent touches/targets.
WEEK 15 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
This lineup is for Week 15 DraftKings main slate tournaments.
In half of his six starts this season, Trubisky has eclipsed 20 DraftKings points, and against the Texans, he posted 25 total after his second consecutive 267-yard passing game and his third three-TD outing of the year. Trubisky can be prone to mistakes, but he makes up for it with his solid rushing floor (21 rushing yards per start this season). As the eighth-cheapest starting quarterback on this slate, he’s certainly worth a shot. The Vikings have been solid against QBs this year, but they have given up the fifth-most passing TDs to the position (26), so Trubisky should have a chance to take advantage of that.
Henry is averaging a whopping 117.8 rushing yards per game this season, most in the league, and he has also found the end zone 14 times on the ground, also good for most in the league. The Lions have allowed the second-most DK points to RBs this season and have allowed far and away the most total TDs to the position (23 — 16 rushing, seven receiving). Henry should absolutely destroy the Lions in a soft matchup and could follow up his 215-yard, two-TD day with another similarly great outing. He’s a must-start in every lineup you an afford him in, even as the highest-priced RB on the slate.
Only the Texans have allowed more DK points to RBs this season than the Lions. Houston leads the league in both rushing yards allowed to the position (1,790) and rushing TDs allowed (16). Taylor is coming off the best game of his career in which he ran the ball 20 times for 150 yards and two TDs against the Raiders. It marked his third straight outing with at least 15.4 DK points, and he should be able to rack up some serious yardage against a Texans team that he logged 22.5 DK points against just a couple of weeks ago.
In his past three games, Brown has posted totals of 13, 14.9, and 18.5 DK points, respectively. He has found the end zone in each contest and has been targeted an average of 7.3 times per game. He’ll need to clean up the drops that plagued him against the Browns, but the big-play ability is certainly there for Brown. He should have a chance at a big game against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the seventh-most DK points to WRs this year, including 15 TDs to the position through 13 games.
Hilton’s hot streak continued against the Raiders. He caught five-of-seven targets for 86 yards and two TDs. It marked his third consecutive game with at least four catches, 81 yards, and a TD. Despite his average of 23.9 DK points over the past three games, Hilton is still only priced in the mid-$5K range. That makes him a bargain and he should have a chance to match the eight-catch, 110-yard, one-TD game that he put up just a couple of weeks ago against the Texans. Having both him and Taylor in the same lineup is a bold choice, but it will also earn us some lineup differentiation that could help separate us from the pack.
It sounds like Deebo Samuel’s season could be over because of a hamstring injury, so Bourne will be the No. 2 WR for the 49ers behind Brandon Aiyuk in a great matchup against the Cowboys. Dallas has allowed the eighth-most DK points to WRs on the year, but they are allowing a league-high 22 TD passes to the position. Bourne has just one TD catch this year, but he had posted TDs combined in his previous two seasons (32 games). He should have a chance to find the end zone so at a bottom-barrel price, he’s worth targeting.
For the second week in a row, we’ll have Kmet featured in our tournament lineup. He’s in here for a few reasons. First, he has emerged as the No. 1 TE for the Bears and has seen seven targets in back-to-back games. In those two games, he has averaged 11.4 DK points. Jimmy Graham caught a TD last week, but Kmet has been seeing consistent red-zone opportunities. The Bears could look to get him the ball more down there, so his upside is greater than most low-budget TEs out there. Finally, by grabbing Kmet, we have him as a stacking partner for Trubisky, so that’s intriguing and only costs $8,500 of our budget total.
Akers broke out in a big way against the Patriots last week, totaling 194 scrimmage yards on 31 touches as the top performer in the Rams’ offense. It marked Akers’ third consecutive week with at least 14.4 DK points, though his lack of a TD snapped a three-game scoring streak. Nonetheless, the volume is there for Akers, and he is taking on the Jets in Week 15. The Jets rank middle-of-the-pack against RBs, but Akers should still find a way to do plenty of damage against one of the league’s weakest defenses.
The Patriots defense hasn’t been the same top-tier unit that they were last season, but this figures to be a good matchup for them. The Dolphins are headed by a rookie quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, and Bill Belichick has a 20-5 record against rookie passers. The last time the Patriots faced a rookie QB was just a couple of weeks ago against Justin Herbert. They shut out the Chargers in that game and put up 31 DK points thanks to two picks, three sacks, and two defensive TDs. The Patriots may not be as successful against the Dolphins since Tua has done well avoiding turnovers, but they should be able to rattle the rookie passer and get pressure on him at the very least. Plus, DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Mike Gesicki (shoulder), among others, are banged-up, so that should only help the Patriots to eliminate some of Tagovailoa’s weapons.