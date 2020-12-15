Dolly Parton Reveals When She Realized Miley Cyrus ‘Was a Star’

Fun fact: Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus’ godmother! For those unaware of their familial connections, Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Parton have been good friends for a long time. That’s how she became the “Plastic Hearts” singer’s fairy godmother. (Yes, Parton is magical enough for this label. That’s what you earn when you fund the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.)

Parton and Cyrus have had a close godmother-goddaughter relationship for Cyrus’ entire life. The “Wrecking Ball” singer has only had glowing things to say about Parton, and vice versa. The “Jolene” singer has been ever-supportive of Cyrus’ career, which is exemplified in their collaborations over the years. Parton guest starred on Hannah Montana and Cyrus most recently duetted with Parton on A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Parton recently opened up about her relationship with her goddaughter, revealing the exact moment she knew Cyrus was going to be a superstar.

Miley Cyrus calls Dolly Parton ‘the ultimate icon’

Parton has known Cyrus since she was little thanks to her friendship with Billy Ray. And they absolutely adore each other. Speaking with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the “Bad Karma” singer said Parton is a superhero because her musical gifts come so naturally.

“That’s why I f*cking love Dolly Parton, is because she has it all,” she said. “That, to me, is just an ultimate icon. Because she’s never lied. Her songs are the truth.”

“Even if they don’t resonate with her now—she’s just detached from something she’s written before, that’s what happens when you have a career that’s as expanded as hers,” Cyrus added. “But she just found this balance of being. She is a superhero. Like she almost has a character. But it’s true.”

At the 2019 Grammys, Parton also gushed over the 28-year-old star.

“Miley is dear to me,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think she’s one of the most talented people I know. She’s a great host. Her comedic timing is absolutely great. Great actress. She sings great. I just love her to pieces. I’m glad she’s mine.”

Dolly Parton knew Miley Cyrus would be a star after they worked together

In an interview with RuPaul for Marie Claire, Parton described the moment she got to see Cyrus’ “great” comedic timing in action while on set of Hannah Montana. (She guest starred in season 1, episode 16, “Good Golly, Miss Dolly.”) That, Parton said, was when she knew Cyrus was going to continue to be a star.

“I’ve always loved her, since she was little, and I knew she was special,” Parton said. “She just had a light about her. Her sparkle, and her smile, and her eyes were always full of wonder. So, when she was on that little show, I saw what great timing she had, what a great little comedian she was. But I’d always known her to write her little songs on her little left-handed guitar. I guess Billy Ray is the lefty. And so she just kind of grew up with us. With Billy and me—Billy Ray, her dad, we were friends and we worked a lot together, doing shows together, traveling some. But I just knew she was just going to make it. I just knew she was a star.”

The RuPaul’s Drag Race host then pointed out that Cyrus often gets to be more “wild” thanks to the time period she came up in, as opposed to Parton, who came of age in a more conservative time.

Dolly Parton thinks Miley Cyrus is ‘so talented’ and ‘beautiful’

Parton said it doesn’t phase her a bit. In fact, she praised Cyrus’ individuality.

“I never needed to be that wild,” she said. “But I think it’s fine for her. I’m kind of wild in my own way. I have my own little things, and I’m an individual, and I think that’s what that’s about too. We all need to be true to ourselves, and I think that’s what she’s doing. I think that’s the key to everybody’s success as a human being and as an entertainer. You have to know what your talents are, what your limits are. But I think you have to be brave enough to try.”

“One of my favorite sayings that I say about myself, that I made up, is that my desire to do something has always been greater than my fear of it,” the 74-year-old continued. “So I think that Miley often gets out there. She will get out there and get on that tightrope without a net underneath her. But how else are you going to know? She’ll take those chances. And I take chances too. We just do it in a different way. But I do think she’s a pro. I just think she’s so talented, and she’s beautiful.”

Clearly, these two couldn’t love each other more.