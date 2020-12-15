Does Sandra Lee Have Children With Governor Andrew Cuomo?

Celebrity Chef Sandra Lee and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo do not share biological children. However, the televison personality considers Cuomo’s three children her family even though they ended their 14-year relationship.

Sandra Lee did not meet Andrew Cuomo’s children for over 1 year

Chef Sandra Lee and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo began dating in 2005. He and Kerry Kennedy’s divorce was finalized the same year. According to The New York Times, the couple met at a cocktail party in the Hamptons. After a mutual friend introduced the two at the party, they began dating shortly after.

However, it took over a year for Cuomo to introduce Lee to his three daughters, Mariah, Cara, and Michaela Cuomo. Twins Cara and Mariah were 10-years-old at the time, while Michaela was only 8-years-old when their parents officially divorced. However, Cuomo and Kennedy separated two years prior.

Lee and Cuomo’s daughters are very close

After the Cuomo’s welcomed Lee into the family, his daughters appeared on her cooking show. She also remained in contact with Cara throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown, although Cuomo and her split before it happened. Lee helped Cara search for donors of relief supplies for health care workers.

“They’re my family, and they always will be my family,” Lee told Today.

Although the three girls are not her biological children, Lee maintains that they will always be part of her family.

“We share a home, we share children, we share friendship,” she told the outlet. “I will protect him and be there for him until the day I die.”

Lee is devastated by the sale of her and the Governor’s home in New York

Lee moved out of the Westchester County, New York, home on Dec. 14, 2020. She shared photos of the house, which she affectionately called “Lily Pond,” on Instagram.

“Today will be one of the saddest days of my life,” the caption read. “Today is the day that I do the final move out from Lily Pond. I love that house, and I have a personal relationship with every single room of that home. I hope the new owners take care of it as well as I did, and I will love it forever. #thehousethatbuiltme“

In another Instagram post, Lee shared that she would be keeping her New York City apartment. She also added how thankful she is for the “love and support” she received in the 15 months leading up to the move.

“I have tried to handle all that has happened in the last 15 months with Grace and Honor and Dignity being thoughtful of everyone’s feelings,” she added. “Lilly pond blessed me with the Wind on my back, so When I land, I start a new life fill (sc) with possibilities both personally and professionally.”