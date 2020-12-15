Dixie D’Amelio TikTok Hacked, Suspended & Deleted!

In the world of teenage celebrities, one TikTok favorite is Dixie D’Amelio and her sister Charli D’Amelio. Recently, Dixie reported that her TikTok account had been hacked, then suspended, and the deleted.

This all happened over the weekend and she was really upset to see this happen. Her fans were very upset when they tried to view her videos only to see, “User doesn’t exist.”

Dixie has about 43.6 million followers and they were all pretty upset to see that her account was down. There was a video that the hacker posted on her account though. The video featured a mouse doing some bench pressing and they captioned it, “Preparing to hack Dixie.”

Dixie D’Amelio: TikTok Hacked

There was another video posted that apparently paid homage to a group of hackers that gained access to the CEO of Twitter’s account back in 2019.

There was one more video posted to Dixie’s account. It was a hacker waving around a gun and telling all of Dixie’s followers that they need to “follow @koiiddd” on Instagram. On the TikTokRoom’s Instagram account, Dixie commented on the videos, “I guess dixie123 was a bad password.” Was she serious? Would anyone actually use that password?

There have actually been more hacks in the D’Amelio family. Dixie’s dad,, Marc D’Amelio was hacked this past weekend as well. When his fans tried to find his account, they saw the caption, “#F**k the D’Amelios.” This hacker then told fans that they would get to Charli’s account next.

The family is struggling with why someone would want to do this to them and how do they even begin to get their accounts back. It seems that TikTok is also having some trouble with keeping hackers off of the app. Perhaps they need to boost their security measures this year before it’s too late.

The D’Amelio family hasn’t had a chance to really talk to fans about the hacks. With a combined 165.3 million followers on TikTok, the family does have a lot to lose on social media. The family is well liked though and they should be able to get all of those fans back before people lose their interest.

Be sure to keep an eye on the D’Amelio family, they will get back on TikTok before it’s too late and they have been very active on their other social media accounts. Hopefully no one else will get hacked this time around and TikTok can pick up some new security measures to help protect others.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.