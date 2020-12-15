Dionne Warwick Records New Song With Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd After Roasting Them Online

WENN

The 80-year-old legendary singer/songwriter announces a collaboration with Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd after poking fun at the two artists on social media.

Dionne Warwick is set to release a duet with Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd.

The music legend – who was recently dubbed the Queen of Twitter – jokingly trolled the pair on the micro-blogging site and now she’s announced the release of their song, “Nothing’s Impossible”, which will benefit the Hunger Not Impossible initiative.

The collaboration is written and produced by Dionne’s son Damon Elliott.

“My mom and I had a moment to speak with Chance after she Tweeted him about the word ‘the’ in his name,” Damon said in a statement. “They had such an amazing conversation that led to them discussing the Hunger Not Impossible initiative.”

“The result of our conversation with Chance is this new single we’ll be recording soon and we’re all looking forward to this collaboration. We’re trying to make this something that will permeate the entire Earth, so that there are no more hungry people everywhere or anywhere.”

In a video message, the Grammy-winner announced on Twitter, “Hey everybody. I am so excited, I can’t tell you. I can’t contain myself. The Weeknd has agreed to join Chance the Rapper and myself on our song Nothing’s Impossible.”

The 80-year-old also wrote, “I’m still on a mission to end foolishness by 2021. It looks like @theweeknd and @chancetherapper are joining me. Who’s next? (I edited this video myself).”

Dionne had asked Chance why he chose to add the words “the rapper” to his name when it’s “obvious” he is a rapper.

She wrote earlier this month, “Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

And the “Holy” hitmaker responded, “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing! I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you.”

Dionne then suggested the pair record a rap together.

She replied, “Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you.”

It was then The Weeknd’s turn and she decided to ask the “Blinding Lights” hitmaker why he spells his name incorrectly.

She wrote, “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?” to which he gushed, “I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honoured! You just made my day.”