Did Graham Norton confirm a major WW84 spoiler?

Gal Gadot joined Norton and his other guests virtually to promote the upcoming film, and during the interview, Norton mentioned, “Wonder Woman fans rejoice because in this outing we get to see the invisible plane. Well we didn’t see it obviously, it’s invisible. But the invisible plane is in it.” While there’s been no official confirmation up until this point whether we’d see Wonder Woman’s iconic invisible jet, there’s possibly a reference to it in one of the trailers when Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) says, “The way I fly, they will never find us.”

Gadot seemed pretty upset when Norton apparently spilled the beans. She quickly scolded him, saying, “I don’t know what you’re talking about Graham … You just gave away a major, major spoiler.” Norton goes on to say, “We might cut that out,” but given the fact the moment has its very own clip on the official Graham Norton Show YouTube page, that obviously didn’t happen.

It’s possible Norton didn’t have all the facts straight, but given Gadot’s reaction, it seems like maybe he gave away something he shouldn’t have. Luckily, while the invisible jet’s presence in the movie has been potentially revealed, we don’t have any details concerning how it will factor into the plot, so there’s still a lot to look forward to. The invisible plane has been a recurring tool in Wonder Woman’s arsenal in the comic books dating back to 1942, so the fact we may finally see it in a live-action film is definitely exciting, and opens up a lot of possibilities for the future of the character.

You can (allegedly) “see” the invisible jet in action when Wonder Woman 1984 drops in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25, 2020.