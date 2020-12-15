Delta 9 partner Oceanic Releaf Opens Cannabis Store in Burin Bay Arm, Newfoundland

BURIN, Newfoundland and Labrador, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) and strategic partner Oceanic Releaf Inc. (“Oceanic”) are pleased to announce the grand opening of Oceanic’s first Cannabis Store in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The retail store is located in Burin Bay Arm and opened on December 15, 2020. Delta 9 owns a 5% equity stake in Oceanic.

“With this newest store opening, we’re extremely excited to be able to offer the residents of the Burin Peninsula the best selection of Delta 9 cannabis products and to work with Oceanic to create a world class retail experience,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We look forward to continuing to work with Oceanic on expanding their cultivation and retail operations in Newfoundland.”

The new store will be the largest cannabis retail store in the area offering a drive-through option for customers that want to remain in their cars when they make a purchase. This will be the first drive-through Cannabis store in the area.

“This is a major milestone for Oceanic and an exciting day for the residents of The Burin Peninsula. Not only are we opening a socially responsible and beautiful store, we are also making waves with the first Drive thru cannabis retail store,” said Taylor Giovannini, founder and President of Oceanic. “We are so excited to continue normalizing the cannabis industry and creating a genuine experience for all consumers. Offering coffee and multiple ways to purchase will elevate Oceanic’s reach and brand. The Drive thru is also key in this ongoing pandemic we are all facing and we are happy to adapt with the changing times.”

At approximately 2,300 square feet, the Oceanic Cannabis Retail Store is proud to serve the people of the Burin Peninsula. Located in the Heart of the Burin Peninsula on the main Street in Burin Arm Bay, close to the College of the North Atlantic Burin Campus and Regional Hospital. Main street is part of highway 220 that is the main throughfare loop for the Placentia Bay side of Burin Peninsula that connects to the Trans Canada.

The store is offering customers an open and modern shopping décor, highly trained staff and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, concentrates, coffee, tea and a full assortment of cannabis accessories. Members of the public can also sign up for free cannabis education courses offered in the store’s education center.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DN” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “VRNDF”. For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

About Oceanic

Oceanic is a vertically integrated cannabis company operating out of a 65,000sq /ft cultivation facility. Oceanic is opening its first of two retail stores in dec 2020. Oceanic will offer fresh, clean products from one of the last unspoiled areas in the world. We will produce premium cannabis for both medicinal and recreational use. With a vast range of products that will suit each individual preference, our offerings are guaranteed to please. We believe that high-quality cannabis can change the world. Based in the rural Newfoundland setting of the Burin Peninsula, Oceanic’s cultivation facility is housed in a converted secondary processing plant nestled in the community of Burin. Oceanic seeks to bring positive change to our communities through employment and wellness initiatives. We believe Oceanic, its products and its retail experiences, will reflect the best of what our province has to offer: creativity, personality and bravery – an uncommon experience for the keen cannabis consumer.

