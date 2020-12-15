Deadly Games star looks familiar

The nephew of brother-sister action duo Anjelica and Danny Huston — and the grandson of famed director John Huston — the youngest Huston to join the family business was born in England, kicking off his career in 2004. After appearing in a small-screen adaptation of Spartacus, Huston booked some serious supporting roles in high profile projects like the 2006’s Edie Segdwick biopic Factory Girl before finally snagging his biggest role to date in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. From 2010 to 2013, Huston portrayed Richard Harrow, appearing alongside a cast that included megawatt stars like Steve Buscemi.

Huston’s film career also took off around that time, and in 2013, he appeared in David O. Russell’s historical drama American Hustle, alongside Christian Bale, Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Adams, and Bradley Cooper. In 2016, he split his time between the goofy, gory campfest Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (where he plays George Wickham) and the Coen brothers’ ode to Hollywood, Hail, Caesar! (in a small supporting role). In 2019, Huston played Bobby Kennedy in Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed film The Irishman, and he’s been plenty busy throughout 2020, appearing in the fourth season of FX’s beloved series Fargo and the thriller Antebellum.

You can catch Huston as Eric Rudolph in Manhunt: Deadly Games, which is streaming on Netflix now.