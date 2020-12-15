Crocodile shows off catch on North Queensland beach

He told he and his friends knew a crocodile was in the area when they spotted a set of tracks in the sand.

“As soon as we got there, we knew he was there with the tracks and then he ate our crab pots,” Mr Borthwick said.

“The next day he showed up on the beach.”

The video shows the predator enjoying a fish dinner in the shallows, before swimming out a little further to continue its feed.

Mr Borthwick said he estimates the crocodile was around three metres in length.