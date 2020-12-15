Country Artists React To Charley Pride’s Death Due To COVID-19

Legendary country singer Charley Pride recently died at the age of 86 due to complications from the coronavirus. It was a shock to many, as he was recently seen receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Country Music Awards. Some of his hits included “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin,’” “Mountain of Love,” and “I’d Rather Love You.”

Celebrities, fans, and country music artists alike took to social media to mourn the loss of another incredible artist. Dolly Parton wrote, “I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away. It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you.”





Country music stars share their memories of the late Charley Pride

Reba McEntire said, “Charley Pride will always be a legend in Country music. He will truly be missed but will always be remembered for his great music, wonderful personality and his big heart. My thoughts are with his wife Rozene and their family. RIP, Charley.”

Darius Rucker shared, “My heart is so heavy. Charley Pride was an icon a legend and any other word u wanna use for his greatness. He destroyed Barriers and did things that no one had ever done. But today I’m thinking of my friend. Heaven just got one of the finest people I know. I miss and love u CP!”

Loretta Lynn said, “Heartbreaking. I truly loved my friend, Charley Pride. The world will never be the same. He was one of the very best things that ever happened to country music. I’m all tears tonight. #charleypride #KissAnAngelGoodMorning #ihatecovid19.”

Tim McGraw wrote, “Charley was a part of my career from the earliest days when I was hanging out with Byron Gallimore at Pride Music Group. Charley was just the nicest man, generous of heart and spirit. So kind. Musically he will always be a legend and one of the country greats.”

Many other artists shared their condolences and shared stories of how Charley inspired them. We send our condolences to Charley’s family and friends. He will be greatly missed.